Saturday's final between Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will be the first All-American women's final at the US Open since 2002, when Serena Williams beat big sister Venus Williams to win her third major title of the year.

The last time two American women met in the final of a Grand Slam event without a Williams sister was Wimbledon in 1990, when Martina Navratilova defeated Zina Garrison. The last time it happened at the US Open was 1984, when Navratilova beat Chris Evert.

Other than the Williams sisters, no American woman has captured a Grand Slam title since 2002, when Jennifer Capriati won the Australian Open.

Stephens and Keys have met only once before, with Stephens winning in straight sets in Miami in 2015. Whoever wins Saturday will have overcome early struggles this year.

Stephens missed nearly a year after injuring her left foot after the Olympics. She entered August ranked No. 934. She reached No. 83 after semifinal runs at Toronto and Cincinnati and could move as high as No. 15 if she wins the title.

Keys battled a wrist injury early in the year. She lost in the second round at both the French Open and Wimbledon, leaving the All-England Club with a 5-7 record in 2017. She has lost only once since then, going 12-1 with her single loss coming to Garbine Muguruza, who will rise to No. 1 in the world after the US Open.

Stephens and Keys are both playing in a Grand Slam final for the first time. The winner will be the fourth American woman to win her first major title at the US Open in the Open era, joining Serena, Lindsay Davenport and Tracy Austin.