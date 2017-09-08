Kevin Anderson looks to keep his US Open run rolling after knocking out the last remaining American man, Sam Querrey, in a highly competitive quarterfinal.

Anderson holds a 2-0 record against his opponent, Pablo Carreño Busta, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Anderson has been serving extremely well -- he has 92 aces while having won 84-of-87 service games, both of those figures being tournament-highs among men.

The 6-foot-8 South African is the first man from his country to reach the US Open semifinals since Johan Kriek in 1980, and looks to become the first, male or female, to reach the final since ESPN analyst Cliff Drysdale in 1965.

With Rafael Nadal and Carreño Busta reaching the semifinals, it marks the first time in US Open history that two Spanish men have reached this stage.

Carreño Busta played four qualifiers in his first four matches at this year's event, making him the first player in the Open Era to face that many qualifiers in a slam.

Carreño Busta is the 10th man over the past 25 years to reach the US Open semifinals without having dropped a set. Of the previous nine, Rafael Nadal (2010) was the only one to go on and win the title. No man has won the US Open without having dropped a set since Neale Fraser in 1960.