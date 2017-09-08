Juan Martin del Potro will look to back up his quarterfinal upset against Roger Federer when he takes on Rafael Nadal in the second of two semifinals Friday at the US Open.

Nadal holds a 8-5 career record against the Argentine; he won their first four meetings, but del Potro has a 5-4 edge in the past nine matchups. That includes del Potro's win at the 2009 US Open semifinals, when he dropped only six games to hand Nadal his worst defeat at a major.

With his win Wednesday, del Potro became just the second player to knock Federer out in a US Open night match, joining Tomas Berdych who did so in 2012. If anybody can knock both Federer and Nadal out of a major, it's del Potro.

He is one of two players to defeat both Federer and Nadal in the same major, doing so during his 2009 US Open title run. Novak Djokovic did it at the the US Open in 2011.

Should Nadal reach the final, it would be the Spaniard's 23rd major final appearance. He's already second on the men's all-time list behind Federer (29).

All three majors this year have been won by a player in his 30s. Nadal can become just the third man aged 30 or over in the Open Era to win multiple majors in a season. Rod Laver did that when he completed the Calendar Slam back in 1969 and Federer did so by winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.