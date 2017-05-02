Tennis stars Roger Federer and Serena Williams light up Met Gala

For what is claimed to be one of the best parties of the year, it's no surprise that some of the world's best athletes made an appearance at the 2017 Met Gala.

Two of those athletes who lit up the red carpet at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art were 18-time tennis champion Roger Federer and 23-time champion Serena Williams.

Federer gave us basically a full live look of his night as if it were a short story with a Tom Brady appearance as well.

.@RealHughJackman Actually, I had the best partner already by my side 😍 pic.twitter.com/1RbFiW4r51 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 2, 2017

That bedazzled cobra though -- so fire.

The Patriots quarterback went on to write a post of his own on Instagram about Federer and his championships, too.

However, it was Williams who stole the show in a green gown that showed off her pregnancy.

MET GALA 2017 #serenawilliams #metgala A post shared by Serena Williams (@mrsturkishbeyhive) on May 1, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

According to The New York Times, tickets this year for the Met Gala were $30,000 apiece and tables were about $275,000.

