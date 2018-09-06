NEW YORK -- So let's get this straight: There were no pools of sweat, no ice baths, no slick baselines.

The heat wave finally relented. At times, it was even cool. Not as cool as Naomi Osaka, but cool. The 20-year-old budding star overpowered Madison Keys on Thursday night 6-2, 6-4 to reach the US Open final.

This is the first time in the Open era a Japanese woman has reached the final of a Grand Slam. Osaka was also 1 year old when Serena Williams, her opponent Saturday, won her first Grand Slam (1998 US Open mixed doubles).

"What were you saying to yourself at the end there," she was asked during the on-court interview after the win.

"This is going to sound bad, but I was just thinking I really want to play Serena," said Osaka, smiling.

Indeed, she gets Williams, who has lost only one set in the entire tournament (H/T to Kaia Kanepi).

In the semis, Williams beat 28-year-old Anastasija Sevastova, thanks to stellar net play. In Williams' on-court interview, she said. "I've been working hard on my volleys. I have won a few doubles championships, so I know how to volley. I just usually only come in only to shake hands."

Like Williams, Osaka has a tennis-playing sister, Mari. When asked about their rivalry during the postmatch news conference, Osaka said, "She beat me 6-0 until I was 15, so I don't know if you could call it a rivalry if she could beat me 6-0."

The first thing Williams did after her win: spend time with her daughter.

Celebrity spotting: "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes, "Orange is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba, Billie Jean King, former NBA player Jason Collins and actor Robin Roberts were seen among the crowd Thursday.

A champion rooting for another champion -- two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Carli Llyod, was cheering for Williams courtside.

More Americans made the final of the US Open today. The No. 3 duo of Jack Sock and Mike Bryan beat the Colombian pairing of Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal en route their second consecutive Grand Slam final of the year. (They won Wimbledon in July.) Bryan hopes to lift his 18th doubles major trophy, while Sock is going for his fourth.

CoCo Vandeweghe has had a disappointing year. "I would put 2018 into a dumpster and light it on fire," she told ESPN.com recently. But maybe it's not all bad. She made the women's doubles final with Australian Ashleigh Barty, who upset No. 2 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos. Vandeweghe and Barty won Miami earlier this year and are becoming a dangerous doubles paring quickly.

