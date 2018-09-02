Don't be snooping around for Sloane Stephens' 2017 US Open trophy

NEW YORK -- As we get closer to the business end of the final Grand Slam of the year, the contenders are starting to round into shape.

On Sunday, John Isner and Milos Raonic fought for five sets, with the American eventually prevailing. Dominic Thiem sent last year's runner-up, Kevin Anderson, out of the tourney, and Sloane Stephens eased into the quarterfinals, with comedian Rebel Wilson courtside for the win.

Here's all that went down on Day 7 of the US Open:

Defending champion Stephens is just three wins from another title, so we wondered where she stores her 2017 trophy.

"Oh, it's at my grandparents' house [in Fresno, California], safe and sound," she said during her news conference. "It gets a lot of love there. Late last year when it just got there, every family member sent me selfies with the trophy."

The round after she beat former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in straight sets, Stephens won her first night match of the tournament in similar fashion against Elise Mertens (6-3 6-3). In the process, Stephens hit the shot of the day.

During the news conference, when asked if she practices such passing shots behind her back, she said, "No. If a ball goes over my head, I am like, 'whatever.'"

On Tuesday, Stephens will play Anastasija Sevastova for the second straight year in New York. In 2017, Stephens was down 3-1 in the third set before prevailing.

Sevastova, the No. 19 seed from Latvia, reached her third straight quarterfinals here. She did so by upsetting No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina.

Happy birthday, Dominic Thiem. The Austrian celebrated his 25th birthday a day earlier Sunday by making his first US Open quarterfinal.

Thiem was 0-6 in the fourth round at the three majors outside the French Open until Sunday. He booted Anderson in straight sets. Thiem never gave Anderson a chance to break.

Anderson admired Thiem's well-rounded game.

"I thought he defended amazingly. He made life pretty difficult for me," Anderson said.

Dominic Thiem REFUSED to lose this rally �� pic.twitter.com/qyKKEMsNJY - ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2018

In a rematch of the 2018 French Open final, Thiem will next take on Rafael Nadal. His earliest memory of Nadal, he said during the news conference, is the 2005 French Open semis, in which Nadal beat Roger Federer.

"I was 11 back then," Thiem said. "Didn't really think that I would also play him one day, but it's very nice."

Isner and Raonic faced off in a battler of ace-makers. Isner, the 11th seed, ultimately prevailed in a 3-hour, 8-minute five-setter. This is Isner's second US Open quarterfinal appearance; his last came in 2011.

Isner is having a career year. He won the Miami title, reached the Wimbledon semifinals and now is into the final eight in New York.

Isner also enjoyed a home-court advantage. The crowd roared as he broke Raonic for the win.

And the crowd goes wild for Big John Isner after his 5-set win over Milos Raonic pic.twitter.com/He9lP9bIap - Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 2, 2018

Georgians unite! As Nikoloz Basilashvili was fighting it out against Rafael Nadal, fellow countryman and Detroit Pistons (and former Golden States Warrior) center Zaza Pachulia was seen courtside cheering Basilashvili on.

Federer's incredible shot around the net post on Saturday brought back some memories for James Corden, host of "The Late Late Show."

Aged 11, in a game against Richard Grieves I produced a very similar shot and it was deemed illegal, he won the point. It was the last game I played as I believed the system was against me. It could all have been so different. I feel vindicated. But sad for the tennis I missed x https://t.co/yhnB2ZztZK - James Corden (@JKCorden) September 2, 2018

To which Nick Kyrgios, Federer's opponent Saturday, replied.