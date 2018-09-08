Reaction: Plenty of comments around violations against Serena Williams

Serena Williams talks about the coaching warning she received during the US Open final and whether she would have changed anything from the match. (2:37)

NEW YORK -- What was supposed to be a scintillating women's final at the US Open devolved into a match marred with controversy.

Serena Williams, in a straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka in the US Open final, was handed code violations: first a warning for coaching, then a point penalty for smashing her racket and finally a game penalty for verbal abuse. Was it fair?

Tennis players, former and present, experts and even Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, weighed in on the chair umpire's decisions:

The star of the show has been once again the chair umpire. Second time in this US Open and third time for Serena in a US Open Final. Should they be allowed have an influence on the result of a match ? When do we decide that this should never happen again ? - PMo (@pmouratoglou) September 8, 2018

Emotional first take by me. common sense should've prevailed in my opinion. He's within his power to make that call. I've seen an umpire borderline coach a player up,and another dock a game for being called a thief in same tourney. There needs to be some continuity in the future https://t.co/T5oI1M0Cu7 - andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 8, 2018

Kristina Mledenovic reacts to chair umpire's code violations call against Serena Williams. Courtesy of Twitter

If it was men's match, this wouldn't happen like this.

It just wouldn't - victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

This is bs - victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

Chrissy Evert: "Every coach coaches, the hand signals...You need to readdress the rule. She broke her racquet, warning for sure. But third time, calling umpire a thief, while we hear mostly men say four letter words, I don't think that warranted a game." #USOpen - Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) September 8, 2018

Japan's prime minister, Shinzō Abe:

Japan's prime minister responds to Naomi Osaka's win. Courtesy of Twitter

Thank you @serenawilliams total class at the speech and you truly are the goat. - sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) September 8, 2018

What a performance by Osaka!! So strong and composed ������ and what a Champion Serena is! #USOpen - Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) September 8, 2018

When you think you've seen it all in tennis.. you have not. Truly unfortunate that the umpire got involved far too much. Restraint called for. So a wonderful performance by @Naomi_Osaka_ was partly spoiled. She was wrongly gifted a game, but earned the title. A huge new star. - Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 8, 2018

Here at the @usopen & crowd is stunned. No doubt @Naomi_Osaka_ played tremendous match BUT...at center court right now @serenawilliams is consoling her due to crowd's reaction. Not quite the historic moment many anticipated but will certainly be remembered. Congrats to #Naomi���� - Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 8, 2018

I have heard with my own ears Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and plenty of lesser known players say far worse than "thief" on the court with far lesser comsequences. #USOpen - Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 8, 2018