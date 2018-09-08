Reaction: Plenty of comments around violations against Serena Williams

NEW YORK -- What was supposed to be a scintillating women's final at the US Open devolved into a match marred with controversy.
Serena Williams, in a straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka in the US Open final, was handed code violations: first a warning for coaching, then a point penalty for smashing her racket and finally a game penalty for verbal abuse. Was it fair?
Tennis players, former and present, experts and even Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, weighed in on the chair umpire's decisions:
The star of the show has been once again the chair umpire. Second time in this US Open and third time for Serena in a US Open Final. Should they be allowed have an influence on the result of a match ? When do we decide that this should never happen again ?
Emotional first take by me. common sense should've prevailed in my opinion. He's within his power to make that call. I've seen an umpire borderline coach a player up,and another dock a game for being called a thief in same tourney. There needs to be some continuity in the future https://t.co/T5oI1M0Cu7
If it was men's match, this wouldn't happen like this.
It just wouldn't
This is bs
Chrissy Evert: "Every coach coaches, the hand signals...You need to readdress the rule. She broke her racquet, warning for sure. But third time, calling umpire a thief, while we hear mostly men say four letter words, I don't think that warranted a game." #USOpen
Japan's prime minister, Shinzō Abe:
Thank you @serenawilliams total class at the speech and you truly are the goat.
What a performance by Osaka!! So strong and composed ������ and what a Champion Serena is! #USOpen
CONGRATS @Naomi_Osaka_ !!!! You played GREAT!! ������������ @usopen
Happy for you @Naomi_Osaka_!!! ✌️�������� https://t.co/JMahALc2uN
When you think you've seen it all in tennis.. you have not. Truly unfortunate that the umpire got involved far too much. Restraint called for. So a wonderful performance by @Naomi_Osaka_ was partly spoiled. She was wrongly gifted a game, but earned the title. A huge new star.
Here at the @usopen & crowd is stunned. No doubt @Naomi_Osaka_ played tremendous match BUT...at center court right now @serenawilliams is consoling her due to crowd's reaction. Not quite the historic moment many anticipated but will certainly be remembered. Congrats to #Naomi����
I have heard with my own ears Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and plenty of lesser known players say far worse than "thief" on the court with far lesser comsequences. #USOpen
Evert: Every coach coaches
