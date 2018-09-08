        <
          Social reax: Plenty of responses to code violations against Serena Williams

          play
          Serena Williams: I've seen men call umpires several things (2:37)

          Serena Williams talks about the coaching warning she received during the US Open final and whether she would have changed anything from the match. (2:37)

          9:04 PM ET

          NEW YORK -- What was supposed to be a scintillating women's final at the US Open devolved into a match marred with controversy.

          Serena Williams, in a straight-sets loss to Naomi Osaka in the US Open final, was handed code violations: first a warning for coaching, then a point penalty for smashing her racket and finally a game penalty for verbal abuse. Was it fair?

          Tennis players, former and present, experts and even Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, weighed in on the chair umpire's decisions:

          Japan's prime minister, Shinzō Abe:

          play
          3:25

          Evert: Every coach coaches

          Analysts on ESPN's set discuss the moments of controversy in the US Open women's final between Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

