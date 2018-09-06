If it comes down to history in the women's semifinals, Serena Williams has the clear advantage over her opponent, Anastasija Sevastova.
Madison Keys clinical in victory against Carla Suarez Navarro
19hAishwarya Kumar
Anastasija Sevastova answers the Sloane Stephens question, again
2dAishwarya Kumar
So who is this guy who beat Roger Federer at the US Open?
3dMatt Wilansky
Happy birthday, Carla Suarez Navarro; tough break, Maria Sharapova
3dAishwarya Kumar
Simona Halep is No. 1 and done at US Open
10dPeter Bodo
Serena on 'catsuit' decision: 'Everything's fine'
12dPeter Bodo
Sloane Stephens finding her baseline before the US Open
16dAlyssa Roenigk
How data-driven coaching helped Angelique Kerber to latest crown
44dSimon Cambers
Anderson: 'My belief is greater than it has ever been'
50dGrant Shub, Special to KweséESPN
Djokovic details mental struggles in open letter
48dESPN Staff