Will a day start affect Roger Federer? We preview Thursday's slate

NEW YORK -- This year's US Open is anything but boring. A code violation was given when Alize Cornet removed her shirt to fix it (she had it on backward), an extreme heat policy is in effect indefinitely because of temps topping out at 98 degrees, and first-aid stations around the grounds have been busy treating dehydrated fans.

Thursday will hopefully give players and fans a much-needed reprieve -- it will be in only the low 90s during the day, while rain is in the forecast for Friday.

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be back on Arthur Ashe in prime time, facing American Tennys Sandgren. Jelena Ostapenko, who was almost knocked out by Andrea Petkovic in the first round, will hope for an easier encounter against Taylor Townsend, and Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova will hope to continue their winning streaks.

Day session: Top matches to watch

No. 2 Roger Federer versus Benoît Paire (Noon ET on ESPN): Paire has taken only one set against Federer in six career meetings. Federer looked sharp in his straight-set, first-round victory against Yoshihito Nishioka, while Paire struggled to register a hard-fought, four-set win against Austrian qualifier Denis Novak. It also will be Federer's first day match of this tournament, so it will be interesting to see how he handles the heat.

No. 10 Jeļena Ostapenko versus Taylor Townsend (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+): For a solid part of the first-round match against Petkovic, it looked like Ostapenko was not going to make it. She had to dig deep in a marathon 2-hour, 18-minute battle to beat Petkovic. She will meet Townsend for the first time for a spot in the third round. Townsend, who had never won a US Open match before this year, struggled against fellow American Amanda Anismova.

Other notable matches:

Second round (noon ET): No. 4 seed Angelique Kerber takes on Sweden's Johanna Larsson

Second round (11 a.m.): Petra Kvitova versus China's Yafan Wang

Second round (following Kvitova-Wang match): Alexander Zverev versus Nicolas Mahut

Night session: Top matches to watch

No. 6 Novak Djokovic versus Tennys Sandgren (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2): After making use of multiple ice packs and a 10-minute break that included a naked ice bath, Djokovic found the strength to come back after dropping the second set to win his opening match against Márton Fucsovics. He will now face Sandgren, whom he destroyed in the first round at Wimbledon -- the only time they've faced each other. If all goes well, Djokovic should have an easy outing against the American.

No. 22 Maria Sharapova versus Sorana Cîrstea (following Djokovic match on ESPN2): Sharapova, the 2006 US Open champion, hopes to keep up her momentum to earn a spot in the second week of the tournament. She faces Cîrstea, who was almost beaten by American Alison Riske, before making a comeback to beat Riske 7-5 in the decider. Cîrstea has never made it past the third round -- will this be the year that record gets rewritten?

