NEW YORK -- After 13 days of long, grinding hours of tennis, it comes down to this.

No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro against No. 6 Novak Djokovic for the US Open title, 4 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN.

Who has the advantage? A couple of our on-site tennis scribes tackle the burning questions.

If it comes down to a game of survival of the fittest, can Del Potro hang with Djokovic?

D'Arcy Maine: Frankly, I'm not sure, but I do know Del Potro made it to the final day of the US Open, so I would think he should just keep doing exactly what he has been doing.

All snark aside, it's going to be a tough battle for the Argentine. He has lost 14 of his 18 previous meetings against Djokovic, including all four of their Grand Slam matches. But, after years of injuries, Del Potro seems to be playing his best tennis in years. He has managed to defeat quality opponents in Queens, including John Isner and Borna Coric. And sure, Rafael Nadal was clearly struggling with his knee throughout their match before he retired in the second set in the semifinals, but it was still all Del Potro on Friday.

That means the 29-year-old will be much fresher than he would have been had it gone the distance (like their classic Wimbledon quarterfinal clash). He's as rested as he could possibly be heading into the final, and that has to count for something.

Aishwarya Kumar: Djokovic is a master at returning that extra shot. He will make you work twice as hard for every point -- which means Del Potro will have to be ready for that extra return. He's going to have to try to outmaster the master with power. And not just power, but accurate power. Granted, Del Potro was bludgeoning the ball against Nadal in the quarterfinal. Watching that first set live, it felt like Del Potro was a machine, shooting one ball after another at exactly the right spots. There were moments you just couldn't move your head fast enough to watch his forehand winner. But against an opponent who can frustrate you with that extra return, that level of accuracy and power will be hard to keep up.

I can already see Del Potro shaking his head and talking to himself in frustration midway through the second set, tired and annoyed with himself.

What about the crowd?

Juan Martin del Potro has 32 hard-court wins this season, the most of any player on tour. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Maine: As we've seen throughout this tournament, the world No. 3 is the crowd favorite and has fans chanting "Ole, Ole, Ole!" during his matches. Aside from everyone in the Lionel Messi jerseys, Del Potro's group of (very) animated friends from his hometown have been here for his every match. They have an infectious spirit that seems to get even the most neutral parties on their side. Djokovic doesn't mind being the villain and thrived at Wimbledon when the crowd was against him, but this might be tough for the 13-time Grand Slam champion.

Kumar: The crowd will be on Del Potro's side. I can hear the rhythmic chant of "DelPo, Delpo, ole, ole, ole, ole" as I am typing this. The chair umpire is going to shush them at several points during a set. But don't forget, Djokovic thrives in situations like that. He loves when the crowd is against him; it amps him up and he zeroes in on what he needs to accomplish. It's Djokovic against the world, and I'd take those odds in this case.

What about the weather?

Maine: As everyone knows, weather has been a major talking point during the past two weeks, but Sunday actually looks like it will be relatively chilly and rainy. While it hasn't officially been announced, we can assume the roof will be closed, which will amplify the crowd noise (sorry, Djoker), as well as change the playing conditions. The oppressive humidity has made the ball heavier and caused major fatigue (and shirt changes), but that mercifully shouldn't be a factor come Sunday.

Kumar: There's going to be at least a 20-degree drop in temperature, and the humidity levels are going to be down significantly. This means the ball could be moving faster, and Del Potro will have to be more accurate with his missile-like forehand shots. Djokovic will get him to return more balls, and that means there's more chances for Del Potro to lose control over his shots. On the upside, they won't be sweating buckets and hanging out shirtless in their seats during their breaks.

Who would a win mean more to?

Novak Djokovic is hoping to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same season for the third time in his career. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Maine: Maybe I'm just a sucker for a great story, but I have to go with Del Potro here. Consider this: He was contemplating retirement in 2015 after years of wrist injuries and surgeries. He was ranked in the 500s, but he stuck with it, and this is where it's gotten him. He has demonstrated such dedication and commitment, and nine years after winning his lone Grand Slam title, you have to think it would mean absolutely everything to him to hoist that trophy yet again on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kumar: Sure, it definitely feels like this match is a bigger deal for Del Potro, considering he didn't know if he could return to top form after constant struggles with his wrist. But, remember, at the beginning of 2017, headlines read, "The end is nearing for Djokovic," and now he is playing some of his best tennis. In 2017, Djokovic lost in the second round of the Australian Open to No. 117 seed Denis Istomin. Djokovic then fell in the quarters at both the French Open and Wimbledon. Some health setbacks and coaching changes exacerbated an already tough stretch.

But a year-and-a-half later and here we are. Djokovic had his redemption at Wimbledon. This would be gravy.

Prediction time

Maine: I think Del Potro's run of destiny ends with a title. It won't be easy and will probably go five hard-fought sets. But this is his time, and he's more than earned it. OLE!

Kumar: Djokovic in four. Don't get me wrong, it's going to be close. He's probably going to get tired and frustrated with Del Potro's massive forehands at some point, but knowing Djokovic and his ability to dig out of a hole, I don't see this match going to a fifth set.