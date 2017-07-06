Bright out to shine in Supercars milestone

Supercars veteran Jason Bright will enter an exclusive club in Townsville, as Prodrive Racing Australia hopes a milestone weekend can spur them to close the gap on their rivals.

Bright will become the fourth driver after Garth Tander, Craig Lowndes and Russell Ingall to compete in 250 championship rounds at this weekend's Townsville 400.

"It must mean I've done something right over the years. It's pretty cool to be in that company for sure," Bright told AAP.

While the 44-year-old will be celebrating the personal milestone, his Prodrive team will bring up their 200th round.

Prodrive have been knocked off their perch as the leading Ford team this year, with DJR Team Penske's Falcons driven by Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin leading the championship.

But Bright believes Prodrive, which has Chaz Mostert, Mark Winterbottom, Cameron Waters and himself in their stable, can bridge the gap.

"Penske are doing a good job of every aspect at the moment," Bright said.

"Their cars are working well, their engines are strong, their drivers are driving well and I can't say that we've ticked all of those boxes."

Bright said chassis and engine enhancements could be key to making up ground on the frontrunners.

"I don't think that anyone at Prodrive would say that we're doing an awesome job at the moment but we know there's some (improvement) to come," Bright said.

"When we do that, we should be pretty close to the guys that are the benchmark at the moment."

While Townsville hasn't yielded the best results for Bright, he is confident the Reid Park street circuit will help Prodrive after a tough round in the Northern Territory capital.

"Darwin just didn't suit us. We were all that little bit off there," Bright said.

"I felt like I was closer to my teammates than I had been at any other round, it was just a matter of our cars didn't really work on that track.

"If I'm as close to my teammates as I was (in Darwin) and they're having a good weekend then we'll all be having a good weekend."

Reflecting on 250 rounds, Bright still holds winning the inaugural Jason Richards Trophy at Pukehoke Park Raceway in 2013 close to his heart.

"That weekend as a round was certainly one that we did do a very good job of and came home with a pretty special trophy," Bright said.