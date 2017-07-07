Mostert hits back at Townsville Supercars

Ford's Chaz Mostert has signalled he is ready to push for a second Supercars victory for the season, posting the quickest practice lap in Townsville.

The Prodrive Racing Australia young gun topped the timesheets at Reid Park street circuit on Friday with a lap of one minute and 12.2648 seconds.

It's a welcome boost for Prodrive who have slipped to third in the teams championship following the emergence of DJR Team Penske.

After describing his last-round weekend in Darwin as an "absolute mess", Mostert was relieved to bounce back in north Queensland.

"It was a pretty good session for us, obviously a big turnaround from Darwin," Mostert said.

"It's a credit to all the guys at PRA to go through the data from the last round and try and work out where over the last couple of events we've tracked down the wrong path."

Mostert's teammate Mark Winterbottom was fourth quickest, giving Prodrive two live hopes going into the weekend's two 200km races.

Penske star Scott McLaughlin continued his scintillating form with the second quickest lap.

"Same old, same old. It was good," McLaughlin said.

Red Bull Racing's defending series champion Shane van Gisbergen was third quickest despite making a rare spin to avoid hitting the wall.

"I jumped around the left too high and I was going to go straight into the fence. Damage prevention," van Gisbergen said.

Like Mostert, van Gisbergen could feel a marked improvement since racing in the Top End.

"After Darwin we had a pretty big go through what we thought was wrong and we fixed it," he said.

"Straight away the car was much better than the problems I had there."

Van Gisbergen's Red Bull Racing teammate Jamie Whincup rounded out the top five.

Series leader Fabian Coulthard will need to improve in qualifying after finishing 18th in practice, with Penske teammate McLaughlin breathing down his neck 10 points behind in the overall standings.

The session came to a halt with six minutes remaining after Erebus Motorsport driver Dale Wood stopped on the second turn.

After the resumption Mostert sizzled, with McLaughlin and van Gisbergen also eclipsing the mark set by Winterbottom before the red flag came out.

Earlier on Friday, Wood's teammate David Reynolds was quickest in the opening practice session before finishing sixth in the second.