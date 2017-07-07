Reynolds tops Supercars opening practice

Holden's David Reynolds has topped the opening practice session at the Supercars event in Townsville.

The Erebus Motorsport ace was one of two drivers to break one minute and 13 seconds at Reid Park street circuit on Friday, posting the quickest lap in 1:12.8920.

Nissan's Rick Kelly was second in 1:12.9887.

Defending series champion Shane van Gisbergen was third fastest with his Triple Eight Racing teammate Craig Lowndes fourth.

Holden's Tim Slade rounded out the top five while championship leader Fabian Coulthard snuck into the top ten, ahead of DJR Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin who was 13th, one place behind Jamie Whincup.

Less than a second separated Reynolds from Prodrive Racing Australia veteran Jason Bright, who was 21st as he kicked off his 250th championship round.

Friday's final practice session begins at 3.05pm.