McLaughlin dominates Supercars shootout

Ford star Scott McLaughlin has secured pole position for Sunday's 200km Supercars race in Townsville, breaking his lap record in a dominant top-10 shootout performance.

The new championship leader will start from pole for the ninth time this season as he hunts a clean sweep at the Reid Park street circuit after taking out Saturday's race.

New Zealander McLaughlin set a lap record in the initial qualifying session before breaking it in the shootout with a scorching time of one minute and 11.9908 seconds.

The DJR Team Penske ace's speed was unrivalled with his nearest challenger, Holden's Shane van Gisbergen 0.268 slower.

Erebus Motorsport's David Reynolds will start from third on the grid alongside van Gisbergen's Triple Eight Racing teammate Jamie Whincup.

With the season at its halfway point, McLaughlin is on track to break Whincup's record of 13 poles in one season, set in 2013.

Prodrive Racing Australia teammates Mark Winterbottom and Chaz Mostert will start from the third row on the grid.

Nissan's Rick Kelly was seventh in the shootout, edging out Prodrive's Cameron Waters, while Holden's Garth Tander was ninth.

In his 250th Supercars round, Prodrive veteran Jason Bright spun at the final corner relegating him to 10th.

Earlier, McLaughlin's Penske teammate Fabian Coulthard's tough weekend continued, with the former series leader qualifying 12th fastest.

Sunday's 70-lap race starts at 4.10pm.

TOP 10 GRID SPOTS

Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

Shane van Gisbergen (Holden)

David Reynolds (Holden)

Jamie Whincup (Holden)

Mark Winterbottom (Ford)

Chaz Mostert (Ford)

Rick Kelly (Nissan)

Cameron Waters (Ford)

Garth Tander (Holden)

Jason Bright (Ford)