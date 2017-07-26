        <
        >

          McLaughlin's Supercars qualifying record

          1:33 PM ET
          • Ed Jackson

          SCOTT McLAUGHLIN'S RED-HOT SUPERCARS QUALIFYING FORM IN 2017:

          Adelaide - Qualified 6th and 3rd, finished 17th and 2nd

          Tasmania - Qualified 1st and 2nd, finished 14th and 2nd

          Phillip Island - Qualified 1st and 1st, finished 10th and 14th

          Perth - Qualified 2nd and 1st, finished 1st and 1st

          Winton - Qualified 1st and 1st, finished 1st and 5th

          Darwin - Qualified 2nd and 1st, finished 2nd and 1st

          Townsville - Qualified 1st and 1st, finished 1st and 2nd

          * Has 12 straight front-row qualifying performances. Only Peter Brock (22), Allan Moffat (16) and Dick Johnson (15) have more consecutive front-row efforts in Supercars history.

          * Has nine pole positions for the season. Shane Van Gisbergen (two) is the only other driver with more than one pole position this year.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.