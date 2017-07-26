McLaughlin's Supercars qualifying record

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN'S RED-HOT SUPERCARS QUALIFYING FORM IN 2017:

Adelaide - Qualified 6th and 3rd, finished 17th and 2nd

Tasmania - Qualified 1st and 2nd, finished 14th and 2nd

Phillip Island - Qualified 1st and 1st, finished 10th and 14th

Perth - Qualified 2nd and 1st, finished 1st and 1st

Winton - Qualified 1st and 1st, finished 1st and 5th

Darwin - Qualified 2nd and 1st, finished 2nd and 1st

Townsville - Qualified 1st and 1st, finished 1st and 2nd

* Has 12 straight front-row qualifying performances. Only Peter Brock (22), Allan Moffat (16) and Dick Johnson (15) have more consecutive front-row efforts in Supercars history.

* Has nine pole positions for the season. Shane Van Gisbergen (two) is the only other driver with more than one pole position this year.