McLaughlin snatches another Supercars pole

Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin has snared pole position for Sunday's 200km race at Queensland Raceway.

The DJR Team Penske star, who now has 11 pole positions for the season, has equalled the record of team co-owner Dick Johnson by securing five consecutive pole positions.

Sunday's effort was a dominant display at the 3.12km track, clocking an astonishing fastest lap of one minute and 08.4208 seconds in the 20 minute qualifying session.

The time is almost four-tenths of a second better than the 1:08.8167 lap McLaughlin posted to snare pole position on Saturday.

The 24-year-old New Zealander, whose victory in Saturday's 120km race put him 111 points clear in the championship standings, admitted life is going well.

"Just living the dream," he told Fox Sports.

"I saw the number and I was like 'if someone beats that, good on them'."

Ford's Chaz Mostert will start from second on the grid after posting a 1:08.6019 - almost two-tenths of a second slower than McLaughlin.

Holden's Jamie Whincup, who had a horror day on his way to a 20th-place finish in Saturday's race, will start from third alongside McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard.

Defending series champion Shane Van Gisbergen is on the third row of the grid alongside Ford's Mark Winterbottom with veteran Craig Lowndes - still chasing his first race win of 2017 - starting in seventh.

Sunday's 65-lap race starts at 2.05pm.