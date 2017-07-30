        <
          Mostert wins Supercars race at Queensland Raceway

          Ford star Chaz Mostert's Supercars revival has continued with a drought-breaking win in Sunday's 200km race at Queensland Raceway.

          The Prodrive Racing Australia star secured his first win since victory at Phillip Island in April to cap a strong weekend at Ipswich which included Saturday's runner-up finish in race one.

          Mostert started the race in second behind pole-sitter and championship leader Scott McLaughlin but jumped the DJR Team Penske pilot at the start and barely looked back.

          A safety car with just seven laps remaining in the 65-lap race threatened to undermine his good work but Mostert pulled away at the restart and claimed victory by just over half a second from McLaughlin.

          McLaughlin's second-place, combined with his win on Saturday, means he leaves Ipswich with a healthy 129-point championship lead over Jamie Whincup who finished fourth.

          Shane Van Gisbergen completed a double of third-place finishes for the weekend to close within 28 points of third-placed Fabian Coulthard in the championship.

          The series next heads to Sydney Motorsport Park on August 18 to 20 for the final round before the endurance season.

