McLaughlin shows Supercars pace again

Scott McLaughlin has swept aside his horror Saturday to record yet another Supercars pole position at Sydney Motorsport Park.

McLaughlin charted his 13th pole of the year - tying the all-time record for a single season - in qualifying for Sunday's 200km race at Eastern Creek.

It's his seventh pole position in a row, and with nine races remaining, the 24-year-old series leader is likely to set an astonishing benchmark by season's end.

But his incredible pace stands in contrast to Saturday result.

McLaughlin crossed the line in second but was pinged by race officials for shunting Shane Van Gisbergen off the track and was reclassified into 21st.

With Jamie Whincup claiming a third-placed finish, McLaughlin's lead at the top of the standings was cut from 129 points to just 42.

The Kiwi said he knew the drivers seat of his DJR Team Penske Falcon was the right place to find redemption.

"After yesterday I was pretty disappointed in myself. I owed it to the team to go out and smash it," he said.

"In the car is my happy place and no one can annoy me. It was the best place for me and best remedy."

Chaz Mostert will start alongside McLaughlin on the front row in Sunday's 200km race, beginning at 2pm (AEST).

Red Bull Holden pair Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen, who was also punished for his Saturday bust-up, will start from the second row.

Mark Winterbottom, who sat on the front row in Saturday, recovered from a bingle with Garth Tander to chart the seventh-fastest time.

Winterbottom, who was on a flying lap, hit Tander, who was not, sending the Garry Rogers Motorsport Commodore into the dust.

The pair had a fiery exchange in pit row after the incident.

"Everyone always thinks its someone else's fault," Winterbottom said.

"I have a right to have a go at a lap. Logical reason would be to get out go the way. He blames me. I think it's his fault."

Alex and Will Davison also duelled in an action-packed qualifying session.