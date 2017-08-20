Supercars star Whincup surges in Sydney

Jamie Whincup has claimed the record for all-time Supercars wins after running away with Sunday's race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

His 106th victory, achieved in a largely strategic race, pushed the six-time series winner ahead of long-term teammate and sparring partner Craig Lowndes.

It also bolstered his hopes of a seventh championship after a near-perfect weekend at Eastern Creek.

Whincup followed his Saturday podium with victory ahead of Fabian Coulthard and Shane Van Gisbergen.

His bumper haul of points reduced his 129-point deficit to series leader Scott McLaughlin to just 12 heading into the endurance races.

McLaughlin finished fourth on Sunday after maintaining his stunning qualifying run.

The 24-year-old claimed his seventh-straight pole to equal Whincup's all-time best season of 13 poles.

With eight races left, McLaughlin appears certain to set an astonishing new benchmark for the sport.

But it couldn't deliver him a race win in Sydney.

On Saturday, a bump on Van Gisbergen brought a post-race penalty that left him 21st.

The pair duelled again on Sunday, with Van Gisbergen pulling off a divebomb pass of McLaughlin on turn five.

McLaughlin was swamped off the line in the 200km race finding himself fifth at the end of the first lap.

Chaz Mostert jumped out of the blocks to lead, only for Whincup to take control through a safety car ten laps later.

The veteran was one of the few drivers to pit early in the race, and when Rick Kelly's tyre blow-up on the main straight brought a yellow flag, Whincup emerged in front.

Van Gisbergen was able to overtake his teammate on lap 29 after Whincup locked up on cold tyres from his second pitstop.

Whincup was let through by Van Gisbergen after car No.88 showed superior pace, sparing the team an ugly confrontation.

"Thanks to my teammate. We look after each other here at Red Bull," Whincup said.

"The car was quick. It's a good feeling heading into a big endurance season."

Whincup's recovery up the standings was completed when McLaughlin and Van Gisbergen were served post-race penalties for their Saturday clash.

Van Gisbergen botched an overtaking move under the green flag, and McLaughlin responded by hitting his compatriot at the next corner - costing them both a swag of championship points.