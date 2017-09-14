McLaughlin keeping Supercars zeal in check

Scott McLaughlin is seeking zen in the driver's seat of his Ford Falcon this weekend as he looks to break his Enduro duck.

The Supercars leader has enjoyed a stunning run in 2017 and leads the championship heading into the endurance classics -- the Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 600.

With double-points on offer at the three meets, he knows it could be where his hopes of a maiden championship could be seriously strengthened, or slip away.

And he also knows he has it all to prove in the longer races.

In four years as a full-time driver, McLaughlin has never recorded an Enduro Cup result better than his overall finish.

He's yet to find himself on the podium at Sandown or Bathurst.

McLaughlin has three podium finishes in eight races at Surfers Paradise but has yet to win.

At 24 years of age, the New Zealander has plenty of time to break through.

But if he wants a series win in 2017, he'd want to do it over the next two months.

Given his Falcon has shown pace all season, McLaughlin said improvement in the longer races could come from "just being calm".

"Over time I've got in the car and been a bit flustered and just wanted to win the race in his first stint," he said.

"It's relaxing ... knowing that I've got a weapon underneath me to win some races.

"I've also got a great co-driver in my corner with Alex Premat.

"So I'll focus on trying to get in the car as calm as I can and taking every lap as it comes."

McLaughlin leads three-time Sandown winner Jamie Whincup by just 12 points in the overall standings.

The Kiwi is confident that gap can grow ahead of the Bathurst classic.

"We're leading the championship and have a good chance to extend that," he said.

MCLAUGHLIN YET TO LAUGH AT ENDUROS

2016: Sandown - 4th, Bathurst - 15th, Gold Coast - 2nd and 3rd. Overall: 3rd

2015: Sandown - 14th, Bathurst - 5th, Gold Coast - 21st and 6th. Overall: 8th

2014: Sandown - 8th, Bathurst - 17th, Gold Coast - 7th and 2nd. Overall: 5th

2013: Sandown - 8th, Bathurst - 8th, Gold Coast - 22nd and 23rd. Overall: 10th