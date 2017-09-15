SANDOWN 500: AT A GLANCE

The Sandown 500 is the first of three endurance events that sit at the centrepiece of the Supercars season.

It's the longest race of the season to date and is worth double points -- with 300 points for the winner.

Given just 12 points separate series leader Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup, expect a fierce weekend of racing at the 'Home of Horsepower'.

KEY FACTS

Sandown Raceway is 25 kilometres south-west of Melbourne's CBD.

Length: 3.104km

Laps: 161

Race lap record: 1min 8.5729 seconds - Jamie Whincup, 2014

KEY PAIRINGS

Car No.88 - Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell - Red Bull Racing (Holden)

The team to beat. Whincup and Dumbrell have won in Melbourne in 2013 and 2014 and Whincup has shown electric pace in recent rounds. The Red Bulls are endurance beasts.

Car No.17 - Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat - DJR Team Penske (Ford)

The series leader would love to break his endurance duck in Melbourne, given his wafer-thin series lead over Whincup. However, the Kiwi's strong qualifying advantage over the field will be diluted by the 'Race for the Grid' format.

Car No.55 - Chaz Mostert and Steve Owen - Prodrive Racing (Ford)

Mostert's strong showing in Sydney will have the 25-year-old poised to challenge in his home town race. He has a second place to his name at Sandown and teams up with Steve Owen again in a formidable pairing.

Car No.97 - Shane van Gisbergen and Matt Campbell - Red Bull Racing (Holden)

The Kiwi claimed the Enduro Cup last year on his way to the series championship, winning the first race at Surfers Paradise and finishing runner-up in the other three races. A big question mark is his young gun co-driver, who has just one season of endurance racing under his belt.

TRACK SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

9:20am - Final practice

10:50am - Qualifying

1:45pm - Race for the Grid 1

4:15pm - Race for the Grid 2

SUNDAY

9:40am - Warm-up

1:15pm - Sandown 500

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Scott McLaughlin (Ford) - 2058

Jamie Whincup (Holden) - 2046

Fabian Coulthard (Ford) - 1951

Shane Van Gisbergen (Holden) - 1800

Chaz Mostert (Ford) - 1794

Mark Winterbottom (Ford) - 1503

Craig Lowndes (Holden) - 1446

David Reynolds (Holden) - 1395

Garth Tander (Holden) - 1368

Cam Waters (Ford) - 1264