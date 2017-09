Todd Hazelwood has walked away from an high-speed crash in qualifying for Sunday's Sandown 500.

The Commodore of Tim Blanchard's co-driver was thrown into the air at the Melbourne circuit after a duel with Jono Webb sent him careering uncontrollably into a tyre wall at around 250km/h.

The 21-year-old was able to climb from the car - which lost much of its chassis as it spun through the air - and wave to the crowd as he walked towards medical treatment staff.