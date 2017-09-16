Hazelwood smash mars Sandown qualifying

An astonishing crash by Supercars youngster Todd Hazelwood has marred qualifying for the Sandown 500.

Hazelwood, partnering with Tim Blanchard for this weekend's 500km classic, speared into a tyre wall on Saturday afternoon after a tussle with Jono Webb.

His Commodore rebounded into the air after the 250km/hour impact, spinning uncontrollably and losing panels.

Incredibly, the 21-year-old was able to walk away from the impact but will be assessed medically.

The Brad Jones Racing Holden looks to be done for the weekend due to the extensive damage.

"It's pretty scary stuff," Webb's partner Will Davison said.

"The main thing is Todd's alright."

Webb appeared to lock up as he approached the high-speed turn, which did not allow Hazelwood to turn in, resulting in the collision.

The incident ended the first qualifying race at Sandown on Saturday.

At the front of the grid, Luke Youlden held on to Erebus Motorsport's shock qualifying lead for Sunday's race.

Youlden inherited pole position from full-time driver David Reynolds and stayed clear of a chasing pack of Falcons.

His start-to-finish win means Reynolds will inherit the Commodore - the only Holden in the top four - at the front of the field in a final qualifying race later on Saturday.

Frenchman Alex Premat maintained second place for series leader Scott McLaughlin, while Richie Stanaway took the No.6 car up from sixth place to third.

Shane Van Gisbergen's tough day continued as he watched young co-driver Matt Campbell endure a nightmare drive.

Campbell was slow off the line, ran wide at a later turn and was then spun around before finishing 25th.

Earlier on Saturday, Van Gisbergen appeared to hit title aspirant Fabian Coulthard in a practice bust-up that will be reviewed.

Teammate Jamie Whincup enjoyed better fortune, watching gun co-driver Paul Dumbrell improve from seventh to fifth.

"It's pretty loose (driving) but it's good to see," he said mid-race.

"Our championship rival (McLaughlin) is up the front so we've got to get up there."

The final 20-lap race between full-time drivers will begin at 4:15pm AEST, setting the grid for Sunday's 500km classic.