Reckless Webb hit by Supercars stewards

Supercars stewards have deemed Jono Webb responsible for Saturday's monster crash, fining him $15,000 for reckless driving.

The Tekno Autosports co-driver refused to yield around Sandown Raceway's high-speed turn six, sending young gun Todd Hazelwood into the wall.

The 21-year-old's Commodore flew up into the air, spinning violently and shedding panels in the estimated 260km/hour crash.

He was able to walk away but the damage sustained means he won't be driving in the 500km endurance classic on Sunday.

Webb said the punishment was "pretty fair and reasonable".

"No one loves a penalty but I can see their logic and see the consistency with what they've done," he told the Supercars website.

Webb was 11th quickest in Sunday morning's warm-up but will start at the back of the 25-car grid.

Hazelwood said added leg protections, instituted by the sport this season, likely saved him from serious injury.

"My legs were just like a rag doll ... thank you to Supercars for implementing that because without that I don't know if I'd be standing upright as well as I am right now," he said.