Little guys crucial to Supercars: Davison

Bathurst champion Will Davison has warned Supercars not to forget the little guy following reported interest from the boss of McLaren F1 in buying a stake in Walkinshaw Racing.

Ryan Walkinshaw has told Speedcafe.com he is in talks with Zak Brown from the English-based Formula One outfit.

Brown is reportedly interested in buying a minor stake in the Walkinshaw outfit, separate to his commitments as boss of the McLaren F1 program.

If Brown does buy into the ex-Holden factory team, he'll become the latest overseas motorsport identity to turn attention to the Australian championship.

Irishman Roland Dane arrived in Australia in 2003, becoming the championship's dominant force in that time with seven driver's championships and six Bathurst crowns.

In 2014, American billionaire Roger Penske turned his attentions to Australia, teaming up with Dick Johnson to form Team Penske DJR.

This year Penske's operation has become a legitimate title contender with Scott McLaughlin leading the championship standings and teammate Fabian Coulthard third.

Davison, who raced for Walkinshaw Racing as part of the factory-backed Holden Racing Team, says Brown's interest is a good endorsement for the championship.

But he's also wary the competitive nature of the Supercars field could be diluted if smaller outfits such as the Tekno Autosports he currently races for are left behind.

"It is important at a time of transition now with engine regulations and everything going on that the more credibility we can keep with bigger teams, the better it's going to be to keep the excitement in the championship," Davison told AAP.

"Having people like that developing whatever new equipment it is, it's only going to filter through and hopefully the more money in the category is going to benefit everyone ... to keep the grid sizes up and to keep that cut-throat competition that we currently have from first to last."