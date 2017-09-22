Davison banking on Bathurst happy memories

After a tough year and with his own future up in the air, Supercars star Will Davison is banking on some happy memories to turn his team's fortunes around at Bathurst next month.

Tekno Autosports celebrated a remarkable Bathurst 1000 win 12 months ago but since that time things haven't gone to plan for the Queensland-based team.

Davison is yet to achieve a podium finish in 2017 and finds himself languishing 13th on the championship ladder.

Team owner and co-driver Jonathon Webb's role in a horror smash that destroyed rookie Todd Hazelwood's Holden during Saturday's qualifying races ruined the pair's Sandown 500 weekend, leaving them starting at the back of the grid before an eventual mid-pack finish.

Davison says while times have been tough since last year's Bathurst glory, he's hoping the sight of the famous Mount Panorama circuit will be enough to bring morale back up within the garage.

"That's all we can do is go there with our heads held high as the reigning winners," the two-time Bathurst winner told AAP.

"Go there determined and focused to forget what has happened in the rest of the year, know that we're better than the pieces of paper say and just hope we can get it all together.

"It's a real, cool, special place."

Davison said while Webb's Saturday mishap at Sandown had been disappointing, the pair were determined to avoid similar hiccups in their Bathurst defence.

"I know he'll be going to Bathurst pretty focused, he's obviously pretty disappointed with last Saturday," the out-of-contract Davison said.

"I know he'll be going there pretty determined to be at his best.

"Let's hope we all lift and rise to the occasion when it counts."