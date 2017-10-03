SA motor racing future around the bend

A new $110 million race track at Tailem Bend, east of Adelaide, will provide the perfect launching pad for local racing prospects, South Australian Supercars driver Nick Percat says.

The Bend Motorsport Park will host its first Supercars event next August, doubling South Australia's presence on the championship calendar.

Percat, forced to move to Melbourne to follow his racing dreams, says the state-of-the-art track will allow the next generation to cut their teeth just a short drive up the freeway.

"Now we have a facility where Supercars teams will be here and at the Adelaide 500, and you'll be able to put yourself in front of them," the Brad Jones racing driver said.

"There's plenty of people who want to do it but we haven't got the track, so this is amazing."

Organisers have signed a three-year contract for the Super Sprint event to be run on the 4.9km circuit.

The race will feature two legs, one of 120km and one of 200km, and will be run in addition to the Adelaide 500 street race which traditionally opens the Supercars series.

"This will be a spectacular event that will showcase the Bend Motorsport Park to a huge national and international audience," Jones said on Tuesday during a tour of the precinct.

"This track is completely different to the street circuit used in the Adelaide 500 and we're confident that with its world-class design, the racing will be just as exciting and memorable for fans."

As well as the Super Sprint circuit, the complex can also be configured for a longer 7.7km track and features a drag racing strip, a drift circuit and an off-road track.

A 110-room hotel will be built on pit lane, while caravan and camping facilities will be provided to cater for 10,000 people.

The park will begin hosting international events from January.