Supercars to hold night race in 2018

Supercars will race under lights in 2018 after a night race was confirmed at Sydney Motorsport Park next August.

The 16-event championship calendar was released on Wednesday with the night race and a new event at the $110 million Tailem Bend circuit in South Australia the main changes.

The 2018 calendar also boasts a full championship round at the Australian Grand Prix for the first time.

The night race at Sydney Motorsport Park will be a 300km race from 7pm on August 4.

Supercars chief executive James Warburton said holding a night race had long been a goal of the championship.

Drivers Simona De Silvestro and Fabian Coulthard tested lighting at the western Sydney circuit in August, hinting then that the venue would be hosting night races in the future.

"We've made no secret we wanted to stage a night race next year and I am delighted to say it is now a reality," Warburton said.

The last time Supercars raced under lights was in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and 2011.

The 37-week season starts with the traditional opener in Adelaide and wraps up with the Newcastle 500 in November.

A planned expansion into Asia has been put on hold but Warburton said plans were in place to add additional events to the calendar in 2019.

"We are making strong progress with our Asian promoters and are committed to these being sustainable long term rather than short-term opportunities," he said.