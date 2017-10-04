Supercars title race alive: Winterbottom

A suddenly media-shy Jamie Whincup may not want to be reminded of his recent Bathurst 1000 track record ahead of Sunday's Great Race.

But Ford rival Mark Winterbottom thought he would do it anyway, warning the Holden gun another Mount Panorama gaffe will all but end his Supercars championship hopes.

Four-time King of the Mountain Whincup is keeping an uncharacteristically low profile before the 161-lap classic, electing not to do any media before practice officially starts on Thursday.

No doubt Whincup wants to avoid any reminder of his past three Bathurst campaigns.

And it's little wonder.

In 2014, Whincup defied team orders, refused to conserve fuel and went for the win, eventually spluttering to fifth.

In 2015, Whincup again earned his team's ire when he ignored instructions to pit and instead kept driving only to accidentally pass the safety car and finish 18th.

Last year was possibly the most cruel.

Whincup crossed the line first but finished 11th due to a 15-second penalty for his role in a spectacular crash while vying for the lead with Volvo's Scott McLaughlin and Holden's Garth Tander in the dying laps.

Whincup clearly can't afford another slip-up. He is second in the championship just 84 points behind leader McLaughlin.

Sixth-placed Winterbottom reckons the championship may be wide open after what will no doubt be another eventful Bathurst 1000.

"It can turn on its head at Bathurst. The championship is definitely not over for anyone," he told AAP.

"Those top five guys are very close. A bad race and you are going to slip down.

"Look at Jamie the last couple of years.

"So it's all or nothing for us at the moment."

Winterbottom could at least empathise with Whincup, saying the lure of winning the great race can sometimes prove too much, no matter the consequences to the championship.

"It's a race that makes you try and win it -- no one holds back," said Winterbottom, who had to wait 11 years before finally conquering the mountain in 2013.

"In other rounds you play the mathematical game a bit to protect your points.

"But this one you just throw it all out the window and go for it.

"That's why you see guys drop out of the championship quite quickly because they all want to win it because it means so much."

Supercars champion in 2015, Winterbottom has extra motivation to upstage his Holden nemesis Whincup after unveiling his new-look Falcon at Mount Panorama on Wednesday.

Their entry celebrates the 40th anniversary of Ford's famous one-two Bathurst finish with Allan Moffat and Colin Bond.

"For us it is pretty special. That moment in 1977 was iconic; to have their colours and Allan's blessing is pretty cool as well," Winterbottom said.

"I am looking forward to representing their history but also creating our own."

Moffat will be track side when Winterbottom and co-driver Dean Canto begin practice.