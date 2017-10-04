Coulthard ready for fond Bathurst memories

Try as he might, Ford gun Fabian Coulthard just can't escape questions about that Bathurst 1000 crash.

Thirteen years after contesting his first Great Race, Coulthard has finally arrived at Mount Panorama as a major Bathurst 1000 contender.

The flying Kiwi is third in the championship standings, just 161 points behind leader and DJR Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin.

Coulthard, after earning DJR Team Penske's first win this year, is tipped to deliver famous owner Roger Penske his maiden Bathurst title.

Yet Coulthard was still asked on Wednesday about his infamous 2010 first lap rollover on the mountain - much to his amusement.

Coulthard couldn't help but laugh when the question inevitably came up.

"I've been asked a few times but that's okay. Coming back in 2011 was probably the toughest," he said.

"Coming down Conrod Straight, I remembered the aftermath of what happened.

"Now it's a distant memory. I will just go about my business which is driving really fast."

Coulthard wants to be remembered for something else at Mount Panorama - delivering US motorsport legend, "The Captain" Penske, his first Peter Brock Trophy.

A distant 12th in last year's standings, Coulthard quickly proved he was Penske material by claiming the Ford team's first Supercars win this year in round two at Tasmania.

The wins kept coming for Penske, with McLaughlin and Coulthard neck and neck for the 2017 title.

"Winning that first Bathurst for The Captain would be awesome - I don't think I would be able to put it into words," Coulthard said.

"I was fortunate to win their first race so, to win the first Bathurst for Roger, would be a pretty special moment."

Coulthard's best Bathurst finish was fourth in 2014.

Coulthard - armed with experienced co-driver Tony d'Alberto - is expected to threaten as soon as practice starts on Thursday at Mount Panorama.

Coulthard described his rivalry with fellow Kiwi McLaughlin as very healthy.

"Scotty and I get along very well as drivers," he said.

"We are pushing each other on the track but working together off it so it's a great relationship."

Asked if he would rather win a maiden Bathurst or his first championship this year, Coulthard said: "I haven't got either so I am not going to get greedy.

"I don't think there is extra pressure but Bathurst is one I want to tick off my list.

"It hasn't happened yet but, hopefully, it comes this weekend.

"The team has given Scotty and I quick cars - hopefully, we can get the job done."