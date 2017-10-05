Walsh defies odds, backs Bathurst fitness

Three laps. That's all Holden's Ash Walsh lasted during Bathurst 1000 practice on Thursday.

But just getting behind the wheel was a win for the 28-year-old.

Tim Slade's co-driver may not be a household name in Supercars but he became the talk of Mount Panorama on Thursday after completing a remarkable journey just to get a crack at Sunday's race.

On the track, Walsh didn't exactly turn heads on Thursday.

He lasted just three laps before finding the sand at The Chase.

But off the track Walsh impressed when the full extent of what he went through to just to get to Bathurst was revealed.

Walsh's Bathurst campaign looked over before it began when he crashed at 290km/h testing a sports car at Phillip Island last Thursday.

He suffered rib cartilage damage, lung contusions, whiplash and a leg wound.

Walsh rolled the car four times and had to be airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital.

He flew direct from Brisbane to Bathurst this week with a doctor and physio in tow.

Walsh's handful of laps on Thursday were supposed to double as a fitness test.

Andre Heimgartner is on standby for Walsh.

But Brad Jones Racing (BJR)'s Walsh was confident he could handle Sunday's 161-lap classic despite being in pain getting in and out of his Holden.

"It's more a dull pain. It's at the forefront of my mind but hopefully I can manage it," Walsh said.

After finally making it to Bathurst, Walsh had to sweat on getting a drive on Thursday.

Slade crashed their Holden at the Esses 30 minutes into the opening practice.

Walsh had to gain permission to drive BJR's other Holden entry of Nick Percat in the second practice session to test his recovering frame before he found the sand, prompting a red flag.