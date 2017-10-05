Walkinshaw announce huge Supercars coup

Former Holden powerhouse Walkinshaw Racing has pulled off a huge coup after IndyCar outfit Andretti Autosport and McLaren Formula One chief Zak Brown's United Autosports announced they would buy into the battling Supercars team from 2018.

From January 1, the team will be known as Walkinshaw Andretti Autosport, pending Supercars approval.

WR team boss Ryan Walkinshaw and Michael Andretti will be equal stakeholders, with Brown holding a minority share.

It is welcome news for WR whose future appeared in doubt when they lost their 2017 Holden factory backing after 26 years in a shock move announced last year.

The team that had once enjoyed the success of greats Peter Brock, Mark Skaife and Craig Lowndes are a shell of their former selves this year with drivers Scott Pye and James Courtney 18th and 19th respectively in the drivers' standings ahead of this weekend's Bathurst 1000.

Walkinshaw Racing, once the Supercars pacesetters, are a distant sixth in the teams' championship.

The team has been led by Mathew Nilsson following team principal Adrian Burgess' dumping in May.

"To be able to partner with both Andretti Autosport and United Autosports is an honour," Walkinshaw said.

"This combination of international expertise is a pivotal step in accelerating our development, getting us where we need to be.

"United Autosports and Andretti Autosport's experience, knowledge and record both on and off the race track, gives us, our current partners and any future partners access to global networks and talent pools."

Andretti Autosport boss and ex-racer Michael Andretti hoped the partnership would help transform Walkinshaw's team into a Supercars force.

"I have always set a goal for Andretti Autosport to diversify and succeed across multiple platforms, and this opportunity is a natural next step for the team as we continue to expand globally," he said.

"Together with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports, we now have three iconic organisations working together.

"We are determined to succeed, and I have full confidence that this new venture, Walkinshaw Andretti United, will become a leading Supercars team."