Walsh ends brave Bathurst Supercars bid

After waking up and "feeling about 105", Holden driver Ash Walsh decided to end his brave bid to contest this weekend's Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama.

A week after being involved in a horror crash during testing, Walsh has succumbed to his injuries and been replaced by Andre Heimgartner for Brad Jones Racing's Supercars outfit ahead of Sunday's Great Race.

Walsh may not be a Supercars household name and didn't exactly have tongues wagging when he finally got behind the wheel at Thursday's practice.

He lasted just three laps before he found the sand at The Chase.

But Walsh still won plenty of fans just getting to the mountain.

Walsh's Bathurst campaign looked over before it began when he suffered a horror crash at 290km/h testing a sports car at Phillip Island last Thursday.

He suffered rib cartilage damage, lung contusions, a nasty case of whiplash and a leg wound.

Walsh rolled the car four times and had to be airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital from the Phillip Island test track.

He flew direct from Brisbane to Bathurst this week with a doctor and physio in tow.

Walsh's handful of laps on Thursday were supposed to double as a fitness test.

By Friday morning, Walsh knew his Bathurst campaign was officially done.

"Yesterday I got those couple of laps in the car and although it was painful, at the time I thought it was probably going to be manageable," Walsh said.

"I didn't sleep much last night because of the pain, laying down on ribs is not a easy way to sleep.

"Woke up today feeling about 105 and short of breath and in a lot of pain.

"I thought I would call it early and give the team the best opportunity to do well. It is a really difficult decision to make."

Heimgartner, 22, will replace Walsh as Tim Slade's co-driver for BJR.

"Obviously I want to be out there racing and Sladey has got a really quick car so it is pretty disappointing to miss out on the big one," Walsh said.

"But at the end of the day I want to give the team to do really well and this gives them the best opportunity."

BJR can now focus on their Bathurst assault after Slade's Holden was remarkably repaired in time for Friday morning practice after a nasty crash barely 24 hours earlier.

BJR's crew worked into the night to ensure Slade could contest Friday afternoon's qualifying session after he slammed into the wall at 176km/h at the Esses just 30 minutes into Thursday's opening practice stint.

Kiwi Heimgartner was already at the track competing in the support category Porsche Carrera Cup Australia title, where he is second in the drivers' standings.