Ford's Mostert eyes Gold Coast turnaround

Rain, hail or shine, Ford Supercars star Chaz Mostert is confident he can snap a sorry run on the Gold Coast this weekend and edge closer to the top of the drivers' standings.

Mostert is fourth on a tight leaderboard, with only 223 points separating him and leader Fabian Coulthard.

Gold Coast copped heavy rainfall all weekend and the grey skies lingered on Monday when Mostert got his first look at the Surfers Paradise street circuit.

Dusting off from a late withdrawal from the Bathurst 1000, Mostert is hoping for more luck across the two races this Saturday and Sunday.

"We've not had a good record here, always qualifying outside the top 10, year after year I've struggled," Mostert said.

"But we were really fast in the rain at Bathurst and fast at Sandown and we're probably due a wet one on the Gold Coast.

"The way the car's been trending, we feel comfortable in any conditions."

Defending champion Jamie Whincup has more pleasant memories of the circuit, with the Red Bull Racing driver sitting pretty in second place.

"The championship is super tight at the moment with four or five cars in contention and this weekend always plays a massive part," he said.

"Bathurst is a big event, but this weekend is huge on a street track with unbelievable elements."

The pair took the chance to mingle in the pits with Wallabies duo Bernard Foley and Rob Simmons on Monday. The rugby union players were in town ahead of Saturday's Bledisloe Cup clash in Brisbane.

"All sports guys have this mutual respect for the things that we do, so it's always good to mix and see what they go through and if there's any consistencies," Mostert said.