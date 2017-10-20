Supercars boss Warburton denies salary row

Supercars chief executive James Warburton has dismissed reports his decision to leave the role at the end of the year relates to a pay dispute.

Earlier this week, ex-Channel Ten boss Warburton announced he will quit the motorsport championship after four-and-a-half years in the job to return to the media as the CEO of APN Outdoor Group.

Reports after the announcement claimed Warburton decided to resign when a request for a pay rise was knocked back by the Supercars board.

Warburton said on Friday it had always been his intention to step down at the end of the year but the opportunity to join APN Outdoor had forced him to make the announcement earlier than anticipated.

"It's complete and utter rubbish to think that you would tender your resignation on a Monday and on a Tuesday, the following day, be announced as the CEO of a publicly listed company," he said.

"This has been well and truly a transition period. (This) was always going to be my last year ... probably the only thing that's changed in terms of that transition was the opportunity to lead APN Outdoor came around as quickly as it did."

Warburton took over the position in May, 2013 and believes he is leaving the business in "great shape".

His tenure has included the championship's transition to the so-called 'Car of the Future' chassis which brought with it the introduction of additional manufacturers such as Nissan and Volvo.

He also orchestrated a broadcast rights deal with Fox Sports which brought financial stability to the teams but has also been criticised by fans due to the mixture of pay TV and free-to-air broadcasts.

Earlier this month the championship announced a long-planned night race in Sydney for the 2018 season, plus a new event at the $110-million Tailem Bend circuit in South Australia.

A planned expansion into Asia is yet to materialise but Warburton says he remains hopeful of announcing overseas events before he quits the position.

"I still plan to announce hopefully one, if not two, Asian races by December 22 when I leave the company," he said.

"That would be disappointing to leave without having ticked that box obviously."

The search for Warburton's successor is ongoing with "a host of people" already identified as candidates," he said.