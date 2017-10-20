Mostert goes fastest in Supercars practice

Ford's Chaz Mostert has posted the fastest lap time in the opening practice session for this weekend's Supercars event on the Gold Coast.

The Prodrive Racing Australia driver clocked a one minute and 11.0597 second fastest lap in the first of three half-hour sessions at the 2.96km Surfers Paradise street circuit on Friday.

Mostert finished ahead of Nissan's Michael Caruso (1:11.1445) and defending series champion Shane Van Gisbergen (1:11.1754) to top the timesheets.

Ford's Scott McLaughlin clipped a tyre bundle early in the session before his co-driver Alex Premat steered their No.17 Falcon to the fifth-fastest time of the session.

Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds made a strong start to the weekend with the session's sixth-fastest time, just ahead of championship contender Jamie Whincup.

The session ended with a minute remaining when Nissan's Simona De Silvestro hit a wall and was unable to extract her Altima.

The next practice session, for co-drivers only, will start at 2pm AEST (3pm AEDT).