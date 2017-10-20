Courtney seeks Surfers Supercars glory

It was the scene of his remarkable Supercars comeback victory two years ago, now James Courtney is hoping the Surfers Paradise street circuit delivers him another moment to remember this weekend.

The Mobil 1 HSV Racing driver, along with co-driver Jack Perkins, secured a heroic victory on the Gold Coast in 2015.

The pair started 11th on the grid in Courtney's first event back behind the wheel after being sidelined for nine weeks when a piece of debris from the wash of a helicopter in pitlane at Sydney Motorsport Park left him with several broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Courtney returns to the Gold Coast this year after a tough year for the former Holden factory team.

In a pre-Bathurst boost earlier this month, owner Ryan Walkinshaw announced the team will be partnering with American motorsport identity Michael Andretti next year.

Stablemates Scott Pye and Warren Luff then finished second at Mount Panorama in a result Courtney says has brought the feel-good factor back to the embattled garage.

"It's good - momentum, buzz - everyone's pretty happy so I definitely think we've experienced the lowest of lows and definitely now heading back up towards the pointy end," Courtney told AAP.

"There's a good buzz here and everyone can sort of see the light at the end of the tunnel. It's really re-energised the place which is fantastic."

Courtney and Perkins will team up once again on Gold Coast and the 37-year-old said the memories of their 2015 victory will always make the venue a special place for him.

"It's a pretty special place," Courtney said.

"It was a crazy old day that one with everything that went on and to get the win with Jack was epic. I love this place, he loves driving up here, we're good mates."