Van Gisbergen extends Red Bull deal

Shane van Gisbergen will stick with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2019 Supercars Championship season,

The 2016 series champion extending his contract for an extra year on his current deal.

"I'm really happy to be staying with the Red Bull Holden Racing Team for another year," van Gisbergen said.

"The first two seasons have been great, especially with the championship win last year.

"I definitely feel I've come on a lot over the last couple of years and Triple Eight is a great place to be. I've got an awesome team around me and I'm enjoying racing more than ever, so it made sense to keep that going.

"With the Next-Gen Commodore coming next year and the V6 twin-turbo engine in 2019, it's a really exciting time to be part of the factory Holden team."

Van Gisbergen has claimed 23 race wins since making his race debut in 2011 and is currently fifth in the championship standings, 189 points behind series leader and six-time champion Jamie Whincup with just the Auckland and Newcastle rounds to go.