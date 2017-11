Championship contenders Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard have made a fast start to the Supercars event in New Zealand.

McLaughlin was quickest in Friday's opening practice at Pukekohe Park Raceway with a one minute 02.7153 second lap, just ahead of fellow Kiwi Coulthard (1:02.8831) with championship leader Jamie Whincup third (1:02.9404).

The day's action wraps up with a second 40-minute practice session from 3.10pm (1310AEDT).