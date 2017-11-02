Waters blitzes NZ Supercars field

Ford star Cameron Waters has topped the time sheets in Friday practice for this weekend's Supercars event in New Zealand.

The Prodrive Racing Australia star clocked a fastest lap of one minute and 02.5623 seconds at Pukekohe Park Raceway ahead of championship leader Jamie Whincup (1:02.7037).

Waters' teammate Mark Winterbottom was third fastest in 1:02.7097.

Whincup's championship rival Scott McLaughlin, fastest in the day's earlier opening session, appeared destined to go quickest again after posting a 1:02.7362 but was out of his car watching in the pits when the other drivers posted their times at the end of the 40-minute session.

Another title contender, Chaz Mostert, was fifth with defending series champion Shane Van Gisbergen the sixth-fastest driver on the day.

Ford's Fabian Coulthard, who is a mere 17 points behind Whincup in the championship standings, could only post the 14th-fastest time of the day.

All up 189 points separate Whincup and fifth-placed Van Gisbergen as the title race goes into the penultimate event.

The Auckland SuperSprint continues on Saturday with qualifying from 12.25pm (1025 AEDT) before a 70-lap race starts at 4.10pm (1410 AEDT).