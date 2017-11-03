Frosty eyes big finish to Supercars year

The equation is simple for Supercars' veteran Mark Winterbottom over the final four races of a year to forget - win something.

The Ford star is staring down the barrel at his first season without a race win since 2005 and heads into this weekend's penultimate event in New Zealand seventh in the championship standings.

In Friday's practice at Pukekohe Park Raceway, Winterbottom was the third-fastest driver behind Prodrive Racing Australia teammate Cam Waters and Holden's Jamie Whincup.

The 2015 champion says that pace is indicative of the gains he and his garage have made in recent times, putting him in a position where he feels he can aim to win before the year is over.

"We've got nothing to race for other than race wins," Winterbottom said.

"If the car feels like it did today, you can definitely push it and that's a nice feeling.

"We've got four more races to go, it's been a tough year but to finish it off well would be nice and give momentum for next year."

Success at Pukekohe is not unknown to Winterbottom, who claimed the coveted Jason Richards Memorial Trophy in 2014 for gaining the most points at that year's event.

Winterbottom's hunt for success though cannot gloss over his year, which he says has simply been "not good enough" for a driver and team that is used to competing for titles.

With the 36-year-old's contract up at the end of 2018, Winterbottom knows he's got to rediscover his winning ways as soon as possible.

"We just haven't been quick enough, the car hasn't been doing what I want it to do," he said.

"It's only now we're really starting to hit our straps. Four races to go, see what happens."