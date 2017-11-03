Hometown Supercars win for Van Gisbergen

Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen has claimed victory in Saturday's Supercars race in New Zealand.

The hometown hero came home ahead of Ford's Mark Winterbottom in a drama-filled 66-lap race at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

The victory keeps the defending series champion in title contention with three races to go in 2018, with rivals Fabian Coulthard and Chaz Mostert having a day to forget.

Van Gisbergen's Red Bull Holden Racing Team teammate Jamie Whincup retains the championship lead with a fourth-place finish after battling with Ford's Scott McLaughlin for almost the entire race.

McLaughlin, who finished third with a DJR Team Penske Falcon that appeared to be suffering from an engine issue in the race's closing laps, is now 18 points behind Whincup in the championship standings.

Van Gisbergen has moved to fourth on the title standings after his win, 159 points behind Whincup.

Coulthard's championship hopes took a huge hit with 12 laps to go when his DJR Team Penske Falcon ended up on its roof.

The 35-year-old attempted to pass Ford's Mostert as he was in the process of redressing from an earlier incident with David Reynolds, contact between Coulthard and Reynolds resulting in the accident.

Coulthard was able to walk away from his upended Ford but the failure to finish the race sends him from second to third in the championship standings and 137 points behind Whincup.

Mostert was also slugged with a pitlane penalty for his role in the affair, leaving him stranded in 23rd position and he's now fifth in the championship, 210 points off the lead.

The Auckland SuperSprint finishes on Sunday with another 200km race.