Whincup wins Supercars race in NZ

Holden's Jamie Whincup has claimed victory in Sunday's Supercars race in New Zealand as the championship chase narrows to a battle between him and Ford's Scott McLaughlin.

Whincup's victory means he heads into the final event of the year in Newcastle later this month with a slender 30-point lead over DJR Team Penske's McLaughlin, who finished second at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

Ford youngster Cameron Waters came home third as the three other championship contenders' hopes of glory appear dashed.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard, who failed to finish on Saturday and whose team had to work until 4.30am to get his car ready for Sunday's race, came home fifth.

It means the 35-year-old New Zealander is 176 points behind Whincup with a maximum 300 left to play for in the final two races.

Ford's Chaz Mostert and Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen endured tough days to effectively put them out of title contention.

Mostert was involved in an opening lap collision with teammates Waters and Mark Winterbottom, an incident which also ended the races of Lee Holdsworth and James Courtney prematurely.

While the Prodrive Racing Australia star was able to recover to finish seventh, he now lies 258 points off the championship lead and needs an unlikely scenario in Newcastle to close that gap.

Defending series champion Van Gisbergen made a critical error when he came into pitlane too fast and rear-ended Tim Slade's Commodore.

While his team were able to somehow get his Red Bull Holden Racing Team Commodore back onto the track, the New Zealander finished 24th and is 276 points behind Whincup in the championship standings.

The season-ending Newcastle 500 will be held from November 24 to 26.