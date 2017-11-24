Whincup sizzles at Newcastle Supercars

Jamie Whincup has fired a warning shot to Supercars title rival Scott McLaughlin with the quickest practice lap during the opening session at Newcastle.

Whincup's hunt for a seventh championship received a boost after his lap of one minute and 10.1577 seconds, 0.9057 faster than McLaughlin, who was seventh.

Holden superstar Whincup leads McLaughlin by just 30 points ahead of the weekend's season-deciding final round, the first to be held at Newcastle's street track.

Whincup said the circuit was "heart in mouth" after what he described as a "reasonable" session.

"It's going to be a crazy challenge to get it all right and keep it clean for 95 (laps) times two this weekend, but that's all part of the job," Whincup said.

"I thought there would be a bit more flow but it's actually quite stop-start. The grip is slightly higher than anticipated and it's bumpier than we anticipated."

McLaughlin said he was buzzing after driving the "full on" track.

The 24-year-old DJR Team Penske gun is chasing his first title after enjoying a sterling season in his Falcon.

Holden's Scott Pye was second quickest, while 2016 champion Shane van Gisbegen was third fastest.

Friday's second and final practice session starts at 2.55pm AEDT.