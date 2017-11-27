David Reynolds awarded Barry Sheene Medal

Supercars larrikin David Reynolds has won his first Barry Sheene Medal, adding to his maiden Bathurst 1000 triumph earlier in the year.

The Holden star received the gong for best and fairest driver at the end-of-season gala in Sydney on Monday night, a day after finishing on the podium in the inaugural Newcastle 500.

Reynolds finished seventh in the championship, behind Holden's Jamie Whincip, who claimed his seventh title in dramatic fashion on Sunday, and Ford's Scott McLaughlin.

Reynolds, 32, handed one of the smallest teams in pit lane, Erebus Motorsport, their biggest win when he conquered the Great Race in October.

He has made headlines throughout his career due to his colourful antics including starting the global phenomenon of drinking champagne from a race boot, also known as a "shoey".

Whincup was honoured for his record-breaking seventh championship after the Red Bull Racing star came from nowhere to snatch the title from McLaughlin's grasp in the dying stages of the season on Sunday.

Driver turned commentator Neil Crompton was inducted into the hall of fame, while McLaughlin was voted fans' driver of the year.

Shell V-Power Racing, also known as DJR Team Penske, are the champion team, snapping seven successive years of Red Bull dominance.

SUPERCARS AWARDS WINNERS:

Supercars champion - Jamie Whincup

Supercars Dunlop Series champion - Todd Hazelwood

Champion team - DJR Team Penske

Champion manufacturer - Ford

Barry Sheene Medallist - David Reynolds

Mike Kable young gun award - Will Brown

Pole position award - Scott McLaughlin

Dunlop Series pole position award - Todd Hazelwood

Hall of Fame inductee - Neil Crompton

Fans choice award, most popular driver - Scott McLaughlin

Fans choice award, best event - Newcastle 500

Best-presented team - Shell V-Power Racing

Media award - Connor O'Brien, Gold Coast Bulletin

Best volunteer group - Sandown 500 Melbourne