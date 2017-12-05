DJR Penske issue Supercars please explain

It won't change the championship result but Ford powerhouse DJR Team Penske have asked to speak with Supercars officials over a pit lane penalty that dented Scott McLaughlin's title hopes.

DJR Team Penske will meet with Supercars staff on Monday to review a pit lane speeding penalty issued to McLaughlin early in the final 250km race of the season-ending Newcastle 500 two weeks ago.

McLaughlin was issued a drive-through penalty for the offence.

It was the first of three penalties slapped on McLaughlin, who squandered a 78-point series lead and pole position in the final race to gift Jamie Whincup a seventh Supercars title.

McLaughlin's title hopes were ultimately dashed when he was hit with the third penalty for appearing to drive Craig Lowndes into the concrete on the second last lap.

The final 25-second penalty slapped on McLaughlin ensured Whincup won the title by 21 points.

McLaughlin had also earlier copped a 15 second penalty for turning around Simona de Silvestro.

"DJR Team Penske accepts that the outcome of the championship cannot be altered but the team feels it has a responsibility to seek clarity and to ensure the methods used to enforce pit lane speed limits going forward are as accurate as possible for all competitors," a DJR Team Penske statement said.

"The team wishes to understand why the penalty was given after data it has retrieved for the car claims McLaughlin did not breach the 40kph pit lane speed limit.

"According to the team's analysis of multiple different data/video feeds, Scott didn't exceed the 40 kph speed limit at any point in pit lane.

"Members of Supercars technical staff have agreed to attend a meeting at the DJR Team Penske workshop on Monday to review the incident with the team's technical staff."