Supercars field finalised for 2018

Five full-time rookies will contest the 2018 Supercars season with Jack Le Brocq becoming the final driver to be locked in.

Le Brocq, 25, will replace dual Bathurst winner Will Davison at Holden outfit Tekno Autosports after an impressive run of 11 race wins in three seasons in the second-tier Super2 Series.

Le Brocq's signing rounds out the 26-strong drivers' list for the new season which starts in early March in Adelaide.

Le Brocq will join fellow full-time rookies James Golding, Richie Stanaway, 2017 Super2 champion Todd Hazelwood and Anton De Pasquale.

Le Brocq has enjoyed co-driver Supercars endurance-round stints with Todd Kelly and Cameron Waters, the latter pair finishing fourth in 2016 at Bathurst.

Le Brocq - with three top-three Super2 Series season finishes in four years - will be in safe hands at Tekno.

The new-look outfit will be run by Supercars stalwart Adrian Burgess, who makes a full-time return to the category after being sensationally sacked in May by Holden heavyweight Walkinshaw Racing.

"It's an incredible opportunity to begin my Supercars main game career with Tekno," Le Brocq told speedcafe website.

"I am very excited to be making my Supercars championship start with Adrian Burgess joining the team, alongside a brand new ZB Commodore to drive - it's a dream come true."

Supercars acting CEO Shane Howard said the 2018 field also boasted five New Zealanders, nine former Bathurst champions, seven ex-Supercars winners and again just one female driver - Simona de Silvestro, who returns for her second season.

"This is without doubt the deepest and most talented line-up the sport has seen," he said.

The drivers will converge on the year's first test day on February 16 at Sydney Motorsport Park before the March 1-4 season opener in Adelaide.