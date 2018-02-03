Mostert steals pole for Bathurst 12hr race

Chaz Mostert has ended a golden Audi run by stealing pole position for Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour race.

The Supercars young gun edged out South African Kelvin Van der Linde's Audi R8 by two tenths of a second in Saturday's top-10 shootout, becoming the first driver of the weekend to break into 2m:01s barrier.

Mostert has declared his team every chance of claiming the race for BMW Team Schnitzer 26 years since they last visited Mount Panorama.

The German squad's history spans 50 years, with DTM titles accompanied by world, European, British, Italian, Japanese and Asia-Pacific touring car crowns, and success in a string of major sportscar races.

Charly Lamm's outfit last visited Australia in 1987 to contest the Bathurst round of the World Touring Car Championship. Mostert is teamed up in the factory team with Brazilian Augusto Farfus and German BMW works driver Marco Wittmann.

"It's pretty surreal ... for me it's probably one of the best pole positions I've ever had," Mostert said.

"There were some pretty quick Audis so I knew we had to step it up. To do it here amongst all of this amazing talent is unreal. I am just the Aussie bogan having a go."

Starting on the front row of the grid gives Mostert and his teammates a key advantage with the race set to start in darkness at 5:45am.

"It reduces the risk completely," Mostert said. "In the dark here with the lights and stuff, the risk is much higher to end up out of the race."

The Audi of Van der Linde, Garth Tander and Frederic Vervisch had been dominant after the early practice form of Farfus in the BMW.

"I have a theory that when the weekend starts well, you can really keep the momentum going," Van der Linde said. "We have every chance tomorrow. We have a good car and a good team."

Reigning Supercars champion Jamie Whincup had a tough day in the Mercedes AMG and will start from 16th on the grid.

Lee Holdsworth became a casualty in qualifying when he spun his Audi R8 on the way up the mountain, causing a lengthy red flag. Despite the heavy crash, the team has declared the car a starter for Sunday, starting from 20th on the grid.