Lowndes hopeful for Supercars season

Veteran Holden star Craig Lowndes will consider two things when weighing up his Supercars future as he comes out of contract at the end of next year.

Three-time champion Lowndes, 43, finished 10th in last year's championship and only mounted the podium once - placing third at Symmons Plains.

With the Adelaide 500 getting this year's campaign underway on March 1, the Triple Eight Race driver said he was unsure of his current contract would be his last.

"I've had a great run with the category and two things I've always said are that if the race car is being competitive and the enjoyment is always still there (I'll continue), " Lowndes told AAP.

"The competitiveness last year was a bit up and down and disappointing, but if I can turn that around it will probably encourage us to keep going."

In a new car (Holden ZB Commodore) with improved tyres, Lowndes was looking to better results in qualifying this year to give him a greater chance on race days.

"We want to be more consistent," Lowndes said. "We just started too far back last year, but I believe the 2018 tyre is very similar to the 2016 tyre and that suited me.

"We've given it (the new car) a bit of a shakedown last week and that's obviously encouraging, but we won't really know the full potential of it quite yet.

"Everyone keeps suggesting Bathurst would be the toughest race on the calendar, but Adelaide is the race that tests us all out because we're coming straight out of pre-season."

Lowndes was inadvertently caught up in one of the sport's most dramatic season climaxes last year.

Kiwi ace Scott McLaughlin's dreams of a maiden Supercars championship title were shattered after being handed a penalty for a penultimate lap clash that saw Lowndes crash out of the Newcastle 500.

Lowndes said the finale, where Jamie Whincup clinched a record seventh championship, was the craziest he had seen in more than 25 years involved in the sport.

"Scotty and I have obviously spoken about it and got over it," Lowndes said.

"It was a crazy way to finish a championship, but we drove together at the Bathurst 12 Hour (this month), so we're all good."